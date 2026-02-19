Left Menu

Market Jitters: Earnings and Geopolitical Tensions Roil Stocks

U.S. futures and European stocks fell as investors focused on company earnings amid U.S.-Iran tensions, influencing oil and gold prices. Market confidence was shaken by A.I. disruption fears, while geopolitical concerns lifted oil prices, maintaining investor caution.

U.S. futures and European stocks saw a decline on Thursday as investors scrutinized corporate earnings, while escalating tensions between the United States and Iran added to market unease, bolstering oil and gold prices. Europe's STOXX 600 index slid 0.6% following underwhelming earnings reports from companies like Airbus and Rio Tinto.

The previous day's boost from a rally in defense and banking shares evaporated as technology sector futures, including the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, fell due to ongoing concerns about artificial intelligence disruptions. Walmart's disappointing annual sales and profit forecast added to the investor caution.

Oil prices continued their rise amid fears of supply disruptions due to U.S.-Iran tensions. Despite recent positive signals from Federal Reserve minutes, which indicated a potential openness to interest rate hikes if inflation persists, global markets remain wary of the geopolitical landscape and its implications for economic stability.

