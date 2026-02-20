Kerala Doctors Demand Parity in Stipend Payment

The Supreme Court has requested answers from the National Medical Commission (NMC) and others regarding a petition by 154 doctors from Kerala. The petitioners are calling for stipend parity between those in self-financing medical institutions and their counterparts in government hospitals.

Justices Aravind Kumar and P B Varale have issued notices to the NMC, Kerala University of Health Sciences, and other parties, demanding a response to the claims from these doctors. The doctors argue they face unjust and arbitrary financial treatment, with stipends often falling far below the statutory amount.

The doctors, represented by advocate Tanvi Dubey, stated that while both groups perform similar duties, those from self-financing institutions receive between Rs 8,000 and Rs 17,000, in contrast to the Rs 27,300 statutory stipend. This disparity has posed a financial burden on the interns.

(With inputs from agencies.)