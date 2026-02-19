Trade Deal Turmoil: Farmers and Orchardists Face Uncertain Future

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has voiced strong objections to the interim Indo-US trade deal, arguing that it will gravely affect farmers and orchardists, especially in his state and Jammu and Kashmir.

The trade agreement permits duty-free imports of US goods, including apples and almonds, which Sukhu claims will significantly disadvantage Indian growers due to their 18% export duty obstacles.

Expressing concern over the potential impact, Sukhu emphasized the need for scrutiny of the deal and reassured Kashmiri vendors of their safety in Himachal Pradesh amid recent incidents.

