Left Menu

Trade Deal Turmoil: Farmers and Orchardists Face Uncertain Future

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu criticizes the Indo-US trade deal, citing adverse impacts on local farmers and orchardists. The deal allows duty-free imports from the US, disadvantaging Indian growers. Sukhu voices concern over potential foreign market dominance and reassures Kashmiri vendors of safety in Himachal Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 19-02-2026 19:55 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 19:55 IST
Trade Deal Turmoil: Farmers and Orchardists Face Uncertain Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has voiced strong objections to the interim Indo-US trade deal, arguing that it will gravely affect farmers and orchardists, especially in his state and Jammu and Kashmir.

The trade agreement permits duty-free imports of US goods, including apples and almonds, which Sukhu claims will significantly disadvantage Indian growers due to their 18% export duty obstacles.

Expressing concern over the potential impact, Sukhu emphasized the need for scrutiny of the deal and reassured Kashmiri vendors of their safety in Himachal Pradesh amid recent incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Meghalaya Assembly Session Could Be Adjourned to Honor MP Ricky Syngkon

Meghalaya Assembly Session Could Be Adjourned to Honor MP Ricky Syngkon

 India
2
Escalating Tensions: US and Iran On Brink Of Conflict

Escalating Tensions: US and Iran On Brink Of Conflict

 United Arab Emirates
3
Delhi Grapples with Traffic Restrictions Amidst India AI Impact Summit

Delhi Grapples with Traffic Restrictions Amidst India AI Impact Summit

 India
4
Washington Supreme Court Landmark Ruling: Amazon Must Face Sodium Nitrite Lawsuits

Washington Supreme Court Landmark Ruling: Amazon Must Face Sodium Nitrite La...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public sees artificial intelligence as innovative yet risk-prone

AI-savvy but not AI-safe? Digital behavior gap among students

From recognition to reconstruction: AI reshapes cultural heritage conservation

AI-driven supply chains boost agility but not all fiirms adopt robotics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026