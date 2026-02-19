Trade Deal Turmoil: Farmers and Orchardists Face Uncertain Future
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu criticizes the Indo-US trade deal, citing adverse impacts on local farmers and orchardists. The deal allows duty-free imports from the US, disadvantaging Indian growers. Sukhu voices concern over potential foreign market dominance and reassures Kashmiri vendors of safety in Himachal Pradesh.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 19-02-2026 19:55 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 19:55 IST
- Country:
- India
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has voiced strong objections to the interim Indo-US trade deal, arguing that it will gravely affect farmers and orchardists, especially in his state and Jammu and Kashmir.
The trade agreement permits duty-free imports of US goods, including apples and almonds, which Sukhu claims will significantly disadvantage Indian growers due to their 18% export duty obstacles.
Expressing concern over the potential impact, Sukhu emphasized the need for scrutiny of the deal and reassured Kashmiri vendors of their safety in Himachal Pradesh amid recent incidents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Condemns Hate Crimes Against Minorities
Jammu and Kashmir Government Addresses SCARD Bank's Liquidation Process
Cross-Border Terrorism Link Uncovered in Jammu and Kashmir
Reviving Tourism: Jammu and Kashmir's Road to Recovery
Jammu and Kashmir Faces Critical Teacher Shortage Amid Stalled School Upgrades