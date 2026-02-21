Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Modi Over India-US Trade Deal Post-US Supreme Court Ruling

Following a landmark ruling by the US Supreme Court against the global tariffs instituted by former President Donald Trump, Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi has intensified his criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Gandhi has openly accused Modi of being compromised and alleged that the Prime Minister's betrayal is now undeniable.

The US Supreme Court determined, in a 6-3 decision, that the Trump administration acted beyond its authority by utilizing the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) for imposing large-scale import tariffs. In reaction, Trump proposed a new executive order invoking Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974 to implement a temporary 10% global tariff.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi questioned India's haste in securing an interim trade agreement, which she suggests might have sacrificed national interests. She praised Brazil's steadfastness in maintaining trade sovereignty and criticized India's government for its handling of Russian oil purchases amid ongoing tariff tensions.

