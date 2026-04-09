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Empowering Women: Odisha's Self-Defence Training for SHG Members

Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida launched a self-defence training programme for 5,000 women SHG members. The initiative, in partnership with NCW, aims to enhance women's safety, confidence, and participation in economic activities, covering five districts in its pilot phase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 09-04-2026 18:20 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 18:20 IST
Empowering Women: Odisha's Self-Defence Training for SHG Members
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha's Deputy Chief Minister, Pravati Parida, has initiated a self-defence training programme targeting 5,000 women from Self-Help Groups (SHGs). Launched in the presence of NCW chairperson Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar, the programme is a collaborative effort between the Department of Mission Shakti and the National Commission for Women.

This initiative aims to empower women not only through financial independence but also by ensuring their safety, dignity, and confidence. By providing self-defence training, SHG women will gain the skills to navigate the world fearlessly, make independent decisions, and engage in economic activities with confidence, said Parida.

In its pilot phase, the programme will reach 5,000 women across five districts: Khurda, Cuttack, Puri, Keonjhar, and Ganjam. The training seeks to improve women's mobility and secure safer participation in market linkages while strengthening the foundation of women-led development within the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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