Puducherry Election Showdown: Congress-DMK Alliance Battles for Control

In the high-stakes electoral battle of Puducherry, Congress State President and Thattanchavady Assembly candidate V. Vaithilingam cast his vote on Thursday, expressing optimism about his party's chances in the elections. Vaithilingam remarked that polling conditions appeared favorable for Congress, with the DMK alliance also performing notably well.

The Puducherry elections have drawn significant attention as Congress and its allies aim to secure a strong mandate. Speaking to the media, Vaithilingam emphasized the smooth conduct of the polling process, highlighting citizens' responsible participation in exercising their democratic rights. The Union Territory's political arena is witnessing intense competition as parties vie for control.

Puducherry Chief Minister and AINRC founder, N Rangaswamy, also participated in the electoral process, maintaining his tradition of commuting to the polling station on his motorcycle. Contending from Thattanchavady and Mangalam constituencies, Rangaswamy expressed confidence in his prospects, prioritizing government formation over numerical gains.

The Union Territory recorded a voter turnout of 17.41% by 9 am on Thursday, as electoral processes commenced at 7 am across states including Puducherry. A total of 10,14,070 eligible voters are casting their ballots for 30 seats in the Legislative Assembly, with the current term set to end on June 15. The results will be declared on May 4.

The political contest involves the ruling NDA, a coalition of the All India NR Congress, BJP, and AIADMK, and the Congress-DMK alliance. The emergence of a third front, led by actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, adds further complexity to the election dynamics. Voter participation and party alliances will be crucial in determining the electoral outcome.