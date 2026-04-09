High Stakes in Puducherry: Assembly Elections Amid Political Rivalries

The voting process for Puducherry's 30 Assembly constituencies concluded at 6 p.m., with allowances made for those who arrived before the deadline to cast their votes. Officials reported an impressive turnout, with early estimates indicating over 86 percent voter participation.

The political landscape in this Union Territory is charged, as the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) battles to hold power against a formidable challenge from the Congress-led opposition. The opposition's campaign has zeroed in on themes of local autonomy and administrative dissatisfaction.

With both sides bringing significant rhetoric and stakes to the table, these elections are a pivotal point for Puducherry's political future, bringing into question the region's governance and autonomy.

(With inputs from agencies.)