Milano Cortina Triumph: Overcoming Olympic Challenges

The Milano Cortina Games were successfully executed despite numerous challenges such as tight deadlines and construction delays. Against these odds, the event finished smoothly. Italy defied IOC's concerns, opting to build new facilities, and the Games concluded with impressive performances and high viewership.

Updated: 22-02-2026 15:51 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 15:51 IST
The Milano Cortina Games surpassed expectations, triumphing over numerous obstacles, as the International Olympic Committee (IOC) reported ahead of the closing ceremony. Held in various venues across northern Italy, the event faced severe pressures from tight schedules and construction delays.

Italy opted to retain all events within its borders, against IOC's suggestions, opting to construct a new sliding center in Cortina despite logistical concerns. Initial transport worries dissipated, and the Games saw increased viewership across Europe and North America.

With Italy securing 30 medals, the Games were both a sporting success and a logistical achievement, with ticket sales surpassing 1.5 million. While the event drew protests, it ultimately turned out to be a memorable edition, marked by teamwork and resilience.

