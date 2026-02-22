Political Storm in Kerala: The Sabarimala Tantri's Arrest in Gold Loss Case

The arrest of Sabarimala Tantri Kadararu Rajeevaru in connection with a gold loss case has ignited political tensions in Kerala. The opposition is accusing the ruling CPI(M) of orchestrating the arrest to shield influential figures from scrutiny.

Following the Kollam Vigilance Court's observation, which stated no evidence was found against Rajeevaru, the opposition Congress party has alleged a conspiracy. Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala claims political machinations led to Rajeevaru's arrest and a cover-up of the involvement of high-profile individuals.

However, CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan has denied protecting anyone involved, asserting that the investigation is ongoing and all parties are under scrutiny. As the political drama unfolds, questions about judicial procedures and political motivations continue to stir public debate across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)