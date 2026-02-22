Madhya Pradesh's Bhagoria Festival Elevated to National Status

The Bhagoria festival, a cherished tradition of Madhya Pradesh, will now be celebrated as a national festival, according to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. Known for marking the spring's arrival, the festival is significant to the tribal community and is a major draw for tourists across the globe.

During an event at Mhowgaon, Yadav emphasized the state's strides towards self-reliance through initiatives like a new 100-bed hospital and the upgrade of the local body to a municipality. He asserted the administration's commitment to make Madhya Pradesh a hub for education, tourism, and essential infrastructures.

Highlighting the cultural and developmental strides, Yadav spoke of ongoing projects honoring tribal icon Tantya Mama, aiming to reflect the state's vibrant cultural landscape. The announcement comes amid the upcoming seven-day Bhagoria festival from Feb 24 to March 2, celebrated predominantly by the Bhil, Bhilala, and Barela tribes.