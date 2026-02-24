Louvre Leadership Change Amid Jewel Heist Fallout
Emmanuel Macron has accepted the resignation of Louvre Director Laurence des Cars amid issues following a significant jewel heist and ongoing strikes. The museum, facing challenges concerning security and modernization, is seeking new leadership to restore stability and advance critical projects.
French President Emmanuel Macron has accepted the resignation of Laurence des Cars, the director of the Louvre museum. This decision comes as the institution grapples with the aftermath of a significant jewel heist.
The robbery occurred last October, with four burglars making off with jewels valued at $102 million. These jewels have yet to be recovered, contributing to the museum's challenges.
In addition to security concerns, the Louvre has faced disruptions due to strikes leading to frequent closures. President Macron emphasized the need for new leadership to steer the world's largest museum towards stability and modernization.
