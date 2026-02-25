NCERT in Hot Water: Class 8 Textbook Raises Judicial Concerns

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has pulled a controversial Class 8 textbook chapter after the Supreme Court expressed its disapproval. The section on judicial corruption prompted criticism, leading to potential revisions of material already printed.

A three-judge Supreme Court panel, including Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, took notice of what they deemed as defamatory content regarding the judiciary. The chapter detailed challenges like corruption and backlog in the judicial system, raising questions from various legal associations and government sources.

While NCERT, an autonomous body, plans to review the textbook's content, officials draw criticism for not consulting the Union Law Ministry for factual correctness. Discussions are ongoing, with emphasis on ensuring educational material represents all government branches equitably.

(With inputs from agencies.)