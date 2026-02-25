Left Menu

NCERT in Hot Water: Class 8 Textbook Raises Judicial Concerns

The NCERT has withdrawn its Class 8 textbook from its website following the Supreme Court's disapproval of a chapter on judicial corruption. This move has stirred government and bar association discussions, as criticisms arise over data inaccuracies and selective focus on judiciary corruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2026 19:38 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 19:38 IST
NCERT in Hot Water: Class 8 Textbook Raises Judicial Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has pulled a controversial Class 8 textbook chapter after the Supreme Court expressed its disapproval. The section on judicial corruption prompted criticism, leading to potential revisions of material already printed.

A three-judge Supreme Court panel, including Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, took notice of what they deemed as defamatory content regarding the judiciary. The chapter detailed challenges like corruption and backlog in the judicial system, raising questions from various legal associations and government sources.

While NCERT, an autonomous body, plans to review the textbook's content, officials draw criticism for not consulting the Union Law Ministry for factual correctness. Discussions are ongoing, with emphasis on ensuring educational material represents all government branches equitably.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes CARICOM Summit: US-Caribbean Relations at a Crossroads

High-Stakes CARICOM Summit: US-Caribbean Relations at a Crossroads

 Saint Kitts And Nevis
2
India's Sugar Forecast: Revised Estimates Reflect Lower Yields

India's Sugar Forecast: Revised Estimates Reflect Lower Yields

 India
3
Judiciary's Integrity at Crossroads: NCERT Sparks Controversy

Judiciary's Integrity at Crossroads: NCERT Sparks Controversy

 India
4
Constitution Hill Withdraws from Cheltenham Champion Hurdle

Constitution Hill Withdraws from Cheltenham Champion Hurdle

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026