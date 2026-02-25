Left Menu

Meningococcal Outbreak Amongst Agniveer Trainees in Shillong

Two Agniveer trainees at the Assam Regimental Centre succumbed to a suspected bacterial infection, while 28 others remain under medical observation. Authorities have implemented safety measures and assure there's no need for panic. Health protocols have been enforced, and infected individuals are being closely monitored.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 25-02-2026 19:41 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 19:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Tragedy struck at the Assam Regimental Centre as two Agniveer trainees died following a suspected bacterial infection outbreak. Currently, 28 trainees are under observation at the Military Hospital in Shillong, with suspicions of meningococcal infection rising.

One trainee died last week, and another succumbed on Monday. Both had been admitted to the hospital after showing symptoms. An army official stated that samples have been collected to confirm this infection.

In response, precautionary measures, including administering medicines to close contacts, enforcing the use of masks, and restricting movement, have been initiated. The Meghalaya Health Department and military authorities have stepped up surveillance and preparedness, urging the public to stay vigilant but not panic.

