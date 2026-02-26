LSEG to Launch Multibillion-Pound Share Buyback
The London Stock Exchange Group announced plans to repurchase 3 billion pounds in shares over the next year, responding to pressure from Elliott Management. Reuters supplies news for LSEG's services like Workspace. The exchange rate at the time is $1 to 0.7378 pounds.
The London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) announced on Thursday its intention to repurchase an additional 3 billion pounds, equivalent to $4.07 billion, in shares over the coming 12 months. This decision comes amidst pressure from activist investor Elliott Management.
In an effort to enhance shareholder value, the share buyback is a strategic move by LSEG to bolster its stock market performance. The announcement has generated significant interest among investors and financial analysts.
Meanwhile, Reuters continues to provide essential news content for LSEG's financial data platforms, including its Workspace and other related products. The current exchange rate stands at $1 equaling 0.7378 pounds.
ALSO READ
Elliott Management's Assurance: A Positive Turn for LSEG
Elliott Management Eyes Stake in London Stock Exchange Group, Calms Break-Up Concerns
Elliott Management Assures No Break-Up for London Stock Exchange Group
Most Americans say Trump is growing erratic with age, Reuters/Ipsos poll finds
Iran issues death sentence linked to January unrest - source tells Reuters