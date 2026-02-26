The London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) announced on Thursday its intention to repurchase an additional 3 billion pounds, equivalent to $4.07 billion, in shares over the coming 12 months. This decision comes amidst pressure from activist investor Elliott Management.

In an effort to enhance shareholder value, the share buyback is a strategic move by LSEG to bolster its stock market performance. The announcement has generated significant interest among investors and financial analysts.

Meanwhile, Reuters continues to provide essential news content for LSEG's financial data platforms, including its Workspace and other related products. The current exchange rate stands at $1 equaling 0.7378 pounds.