Europe's Balancing Act: A Call for Yuan Appreciation

Germany's push for fairer trade with China highlights the growing tension over the yuan's value against the euro. Chancellor Friedrich Merz emphasizes the need for the yuan to appreciate to level the trade playing field, as Europe navigates relationships between economic superpowers China and the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 12:35 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 12:35 IST
Germany is placing pressure on China to re-evaluate the yuan's exchange rate against the euro, citing concerns over fair trade practices. Chancellor Friedrich Merz recently met with Chinese officials, urging them to allow a yuan appreciation that could help remove trade barriers with the European Union.

This diplomatic effort comes amid reports of currency manipulation and challenges within the global economic landscape, with Europe caught between maintaining robust trade with China and addressing its complex relations with the U.S. Merz highlighted the significant trade imbalance created by the yuan's undervaluation.

Amid this geopolitical context, Europe seeks a balanced approach in managing dealings with two dominating global economies. The call for a stronger yuan serves as a strategic move to secure fair trade practice and counteract economic challenges posed by currency disparities.

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

