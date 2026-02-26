Left Menu

Rathore Champions Civic Sense in Jaipur's Traffic Management Initiative

Rajasthan's Youth Affairs and Sports Minister, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, collaborated with Jaipur Traffic Police to promote road discipline. By involving citizens and advocating for youth participation in traffic management, Rathore emphasized civic responsibility over fear of penalties, suggesting internships for students to instill good traffic habits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 26-02-2026 12:05 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 12:05 IST
In a bid to enhance road discipline, Rajasthan's Youth Affairs and Sports Minister, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, teamed up with the Jaipur Traffic Police. On Thursday, Rathore and a group of police personnel along with volunteers managed traffic at a key signal point in the city, advocating for better civic awareness.

Rathore underscored the importance of following traffic rules out of a civic sense rather than due to the fear of fines. He acknowledged the persistent issue of traffic congestion, suggesting that instilling a sense of responsibility in young citizens could be a solution.

To address this, he proposed that students participate in traffic management activities, such as weekly sessions with the police force. Rathore also recommended internships with the traffic police to cultivate proper traffic behavior among the youth.

