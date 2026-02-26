Rathore Champions Civic Sense in Jaipur's Traffic Management Initiative

In a bid to enhance road discipline, Rajasthan's Youth Affairs and Sports Minister, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, teamed up with the Jaipur Traffic Police. On Thursday, Rathore and a group of police personnel along with volunteers managed traffic at a key signal point in the city, advocating for better civic awareness.

Rathore underscored the importance of following traffic rules out of a civic sense rather than due to the fear of fines. He acknowledged the persistent issue of traffic congestion, suggesting that instilling a sense of responsibility in young citizens could be a solution.

To address this, he proposed that students participate in traffic management activities, such as weekly sessions with the police force. Rathore also recommended internships with the traffic police to cultivate proper traffic behavior among the youth.