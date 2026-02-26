Left Menu

DAE Set to Soar: $7 Billion Acquisition of Macquarie AirFinance

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) has agreed to acquire Macquarie AirFinance at an enterprise value of $7 billion. The deal will result in a combined fleet of 1,029 aircraft and expanding DAE's customer base. DAE aims to create a more diversified and competitive entity with this acquisition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 13:02 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 13:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) announced a major $7 billion acquisition of Macquarie AirFinance, significantly expanding its aircraft leasing operations.

This landmark deal will boost DAE's fleet to 1,029 aircraft, serving 191 airline customers in 79 countries, with narrowbody jets dominating the portfolio at 70%.

The acquisition will introduce 37 new airline customers to DAE, including operations in seven new countries. CEO Firoz Tarapore anticipates a stronger, more versatile company with enhanced competitive pricing and customer offerings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

