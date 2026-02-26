DAE Set to Soar: $7 Billion Acquisition of Macquarie AirFinance

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) announced a major $7 billion acquisition of Macquarie AirFinance, significantly expanding its aircraft leasing operations.

This landmark deal will boost DAE's fleet to 1,029 aircraft, serving 191 airline customers in 79 countries, with narrowbody jets dominating the portfolio at 70%.

The acquisition will introduce 37 new airline customers to DAE, including operations in seven new countries. CEO Firoz Tarapore anticipates a stronger, more versatile company with enhanced competitive pricing and customer offerings.

