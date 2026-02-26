In a strategic move, the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) has committed £3 billion to a share buyback over the next year. This initiative follows pressure from activist investor Elliott Management and widespread concerns about AI's potential impact on LSEG's business operations.

LSEG's leadership, however, insists this buyback is independent of Elliott's influence and has no bearing on any plans for asset sales. Elliott has been vocal in urging LSEG to streamline its portfolio, improve profit margins, and communicate better about its resistance to AI challenges, insiders revealed.

Despite the AI concerns that have affected its stock value, LSEG remains optimistic about its proprietary financial datasets. CEO David Schwimmer believes that the company's unique data models are shielded from AI threats, with LSEG planning further AI partnerships after successful collaborations with OpenAI and Anthropic.

