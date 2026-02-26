Left Menu

Driving Green: CNG Buses Hit the Road in Tamil Nadu

SETC and Torrent Gas have launched a CNG station to transition public buses from diesel to compressed natural gas in Tamil Nadu, aiming to boost mileage, cut fuel costs, and reduce emissions. Initially, 70 buses will shift to cleaner fuel, benefiting both the economy and environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 26-02-2026 16:28 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 16:28 IST

In a move to champion environmental sustainability, SETC has partnered with Torrent Gas to introduce a CNG fuelling station at its depot. This project marks a significant step towards green mobility by transitioning public buses from diesel to compressed natural gas, as announced in a government press release.

The initiative promises not only improved mileage and reduced fuel expenses but also a considerable decline in carbon emissions. Transport officials revealed that in the project's initial phase, about 70 buses are set to operate on this cleaner fuel, indicating a transformative period for public transportation.

The inauguration ceremony saw the presence of State Express Transport Corporation Managing Director R Mohan alongside Torrent Gas Executive Directors Prakash Sajnani and KSR Prasad. The Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board granted Torrent Gas the authorization to supply CNG and piped natural gas across Nagapattinam district in Tamil Nadu and the Karaikal region of Puducherry.

