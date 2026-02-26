Aye Finance Shines: Ranks 26th in India's Fastest-Growing Companies

Aye Finance, a leading financial institution in India, has made waves by ranking 26th in Time Magazine's prestigious 'India's Fastest-Growing Companies 2026' list. This recognition highlights its pivotal role in providing business loans to underserved micro-scale enterprises that significantly contribute to economic growth.

The ranking, compiled in partnership with global data firm Statista, assessed 6,000 companies based on their revenue growth from March 2022 to March 2025. Aye Finance showcased a remarkable 239.3% Absolute Growth rate and a 50.3% Compound Annual Growth Rate, reflecting its robust business model and strategic focus.

Emphasizing the importance of servicing the 'missing middle' in India's economy, Managing Director Sanjay Sharma expressed his pride in the company's achievements. As a Middle-Layer Non-Banking Financial Company, Aye Finance specializes in providing credit to micro-scale MSMEs, reinforcing their impact with a recent IPO that raised INR 1050 crores. This bolstered its capital base and set a benchmark for social impact lending.

(With inputs from agencies.)