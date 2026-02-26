President Miguel Diaz-Canel reaffirmed Cuba's resolve to defend against aggression after Havana reported killing four individuals aboard a Florida-registered speedboat that breached Cuban waters and fired on a patrol. The incident marks a flashpoint in the ongoing conflict between Cuba and exiled anti-government Cubans.

As diplomatic frictions escalate, notably due to U.S. sanctions crippling Cuba's oil imports, Diaz-Canel emphasized that Cuba will remain steadfast against threats. Recent measures from the United States, including blocking oil shipments, have exacerbated energy shortages, affecting transport and power supply on the island.

Russia, a remaining ally, condemned the incident as U.S. provocation, while U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced an independent investigation, cautioning against relying solely on Cuban reports in deciphering the true nature of this escalating conflict.

