India and Israel Forge Special Strategic Partnership

India and Israel have elevated their relationship to a special strategic partnership, agreeing to expedite a free trade deal. Discussions focused on cooperation in defense, technology, agriculture, and more. Prime Minister Modi emphasized India's commitment to a peaceful solution in Gaza and the importance of regional stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 26-02-2026 20:09 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 20:09 IST
In a significant move, India and Israel have elevated their bilateral relationship to a 'Special Strategic Partnership' status. This development comes amid commitments to expedite a long-delayed free trade agreement, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu held extensive talks.

The two leaders signed 17 agreements spanning areas like artificial intelligence, trade, education, and agriculture. A notable aspect of the discussion included enhancing defense collaborations, focusing on joint production and technology transfer of military hardware.

Prime Minister Modi reaffirmed India's support for the Gaza peace initiative and emphasized the nation's commitment to regional peace and stability, a sentiment shared during his visit to Israel. Efforts to integrate Israeli technology, particularly in critical sectors such as emerging technologies and agriculture, were also highlighted.

