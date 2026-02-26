Left Menu

Strategic Deployment: CAPF Companies Gear Up for Bengal Polls

The West Bengal government is deploying 240 companies of central armed police forces to ensure security across 35 districts ahead of elections. Key areas include Kolkata, and border districts like North 24 Parganas. This deployment aims to enhance voter confidence and address law and order concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 26-02-2026 20:09 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 20:09 IST
Strategic Deployment: CAPF Companies Gear Up for Bengal Polls
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal government has finalized the deployment of 240 companies of central armed police forces (CAPF) in preparation for the upcoming state elections. These forces will span across 35 districts, with notable deployments in Kolkata and the border district of North 24 Parganas.

The Election Commission has announced that a total of 480 CAPF companies will be inducted in two phases, with the first tranche of 240 companies arriving by March 1, followed by the remaining by March 10. This strategic deployment aims to ensure area domination, build voter confidence, and provide essential services like guarding EVMs and counting centers.

The move is seen as significant amid opposition parties' concerns, particularly from the BJP, about the region's law and order situation. Elections are expected to be announced in March after the final electoral rolls are published.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NFRA to Release Inspection Reports for 10 Major Audit Firms

NFRA to Release Inspection Reports for 10 Major Audit Firms

 India
2
Tragic Collision Claims Three Lives in Challakere

Tragic Collision Claims Three Lives in Challakere

 India
3
2026: Maharashtra's Recruitment Year Unveiled

2026: Maharashtra's Recruitment Year Unveiled

 India
4
Decade-Old Mystery: Arrest in Missionary Nuns' Murder Case

Decade-Old Mystery: Arrest in Missionary Nuns' Murder Case

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data extraction to climate costs: The hidden colonial roots of AI

AI prompts cannot replace tacit human skill

AI accelerates hunt for new antibiotics amid global AMR crisis

Human oversight and AI literacy key to responsible AI integration in education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026