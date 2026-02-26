Strategic Deployment: CAPF Companies Gear Up for Bengal Polls

The West Bengal government has finalized the deployment of 240 companies of central armed police forces (CAPF) in preparation for the upcoming state elections. These forces will span across 35 districts, with notable deployments in Kolkata and the border district of North 24 Parganas.

The Election Commission has announced that a total of 480 CAPF companies will be inducted in two phases, with the first tranche of 240 companies arriving by March 1, followed by the remaining by March 10. This strategic deployment aims to ensure area domination, build voter confidence, and provide essential services like guarding EVMs and counting centers.

The move is seen as significant amid opposition parties' concerns, particularly from the BJP, about the region's law and order situation. Elections are expected to be announced in March after the final electoral rolls are published.

(With inputs from agencies.)