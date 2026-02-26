Left Menu

Tech Sector Struggles Amid Mixed Market Open

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq opened muted on Thursday, spurred by mixed investor receptions to Nvidia's earnings and declining tech stocks affecting the AI trade. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a slight rise of 62.4 points, demonstrating differing trends among major U.S. stock indices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 20:08 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 20:08 IST
Tech Sector Struggles Amid Mixed Market Open
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Thursday, the stock market opened with mixed signals as technology stocks struggled. Nvidia's impressive earnings did not receive the expected enthusiastic response from investors, contributing to the muted openings for both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq.

Despite the overall tepid market performance, the Dow Jones Industrial Average witnessed a modest increase, climbing 62.4 points to 49,544.58. This contrasted with the S&P 500, which fell by 1.4 points, and the Nasdaq, which dropped by 51.5 points at the opening bell.

The market's reaction highlights investor concerns over risks in the artificial intelligence sector and its impact on broader technology stocks, as players reassess their positions in response to the mixed signals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Over Central Forces Deployment in West Bengal: EC's Constitutional Mandate Questioned

Controversy Over Central Forces Deployment in West Bengal: EC's Constitution...

 India
2
Merkel Advocates for Global Unity at Inaugural Dr. Manmohan Singh Lecture

Merkel Advocates for Global Unity at Inaugural Dr. Manmohan Singh Lecture

 India
3
Suryakumar Yadav Joins 4,000-Run Club Amidst India's Record-Breaking T20 Triumph

Suryakumar Yadav Joins 4,000-Run Club Amidst India's Record-Breaking T20 Tri...

 India
4
India's Push for Critical Mineral Independence Intensifies

India's Push for Critical Mineral Independence Intensifies

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data extraction to climate costs: The hidden colonial roots of AI

AI prompts cannot replace tacit human skill

AI accelerates hunt for new antibiotics amid global AMR crisis

Human oversight and AI literacy key to responsible AI integration in education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026