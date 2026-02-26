Tech Sector Struggles Amid Mixed Market Open

On Thursday, the stock market opened with mixed signals as technology stocks struggled. Nvidia's impressive earnings did not receive the expected enthusiastic response from investors, contributing to the muted openings for both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq.

Despite the overall tepid market performance, the Dow Jones Industrial Average witnessed a modest increase, climbing 62.4 points to 49,544.58. This contrasted with the S&P 500, which fell by 1.4 points, and the Nasdaq, which dropped by 51.5 points at the opening bell.

The market's reaction highlights investor concerns over risks in the artificial intelligence sector and its impact on broader technology stocks, as players reassess their positions in response to the mixed signals.

(With inputs from agencies.)