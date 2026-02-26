Stellantis Navigates Financial Hurdles Amidst EV Transition Challenges

Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa has assured stakeholders of a financial rebound following substantial losses linked to reduced ambitions in electric vehicles. The company reported a net loss of 20.1 billion euros for the second half of 2025, aligning with earlier forecasts, which resulted in a stock price drop.

Filosa expressed confidence in the company's ability to recover, pointing to strong order books in North America and Europe. Stellantis shares rose by 5.2% following this assertion, even as analysts scrutinized the broader market dynamics impacting the automaker.

The losses underscore the financial burden faced by auto manufacturers due to the complex shift to electric vehicles. Filosa emphasized that Stellantis's past projections overestimated the pace of this transition, a lesson that influences its future strategy, including halted dividends and revised forecasts.