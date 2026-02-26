Tragic Collision on NH-19: Three Lives Lost

In a tragic incident in Bihar's Aurangabad district, a fatal collision occurred between an SUV and a truck on NH-19, claiming three lives and injuring seven others. The accident took place near Dev Mor, as the group was returning to Jharkhand from a wedding in Uttar Pradesh.

Authorities have identified two of the deceased as Tej Narayan Gupta and Vikash Kumar Chauhan, while efforts are underway to establish the identity of the third victim. The bodies have been transported for post-mortem examination, according to Aurangabad Mufassil SHO Ashok Kumar.

The injured passengers are currently receiving treatment at Sadar Hospital. Investigations into the cause of the collision are ongoing, aiming to shed light on the circumstances leading to this unfortunate event.

(With inputs from agencies.)