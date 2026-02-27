Trump's Missile Claim Raises Controversy Amid Iran Tensions

In a bold statement, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Iran could soon possess missiles capable of striking the United States. This claim, echoed during his State of the Union address, suggests an urgent need for potential military action, yet it stands in contrast to available intelligence reports.

According to anonymous sources, these reports maintain that Iran's missile capabilities are not as advanced as suggested. Instead, it might take until 2035 for Iran to develop a militarily viable intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), even with external technological assistance. However, Iran has consistently denied intentions to expand its missile range beyond 2000 kilometers.

As tensions continue to rise, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi underscores the defensive purpose of Iran's missile program, countering U.S. assertions. Meanwhile, skepticism persists regarding Iran's nuclear ambitions, prompting ongoing international negotiations. The global community watches closely as diplomatic dynamics evolve.

(With inputs from agencies.)