Paradip Port to Anchor Odisha's Green Maritime Future

The Centre's recent approval of a Rs 797-crore jetty project at Paradip Port marks a significant stride towards green maritime development in Odisha. The project is expected to enhance logistical capabilities for green energy exports and attract substantial investments to the state, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi affirmed.

Set to be constructed with a handling capacity of 4 million tonnes per annum, this dedicated facility will encompass comprehensive infrastructure, including storage systems, pipelines, and handling equipment. The Paradip Port Authority will play a pivotal role, offering capital support equivalent to 20% of the project's cost during construction.

As part of India's National Green Hydrogen Mission, the jetty project aims to connect Odisha's emerging hydrogen production clusters with international markets. Officials anticipate that the initiative will generate employment while diversifying Paradip Port's cargo handling capabilities, making it a future-ready maritime hub.