Empowering Exports: India's Thriving Smartphone Industry

India has ascended to a new peak in its export landscape, with smartphones emerging as the nation's leading export category. Union Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that in 2025, smartphone exports reached a staggering USD 30 billion.

This development comes as India positions itself as a manufacturing giant, with Apple leading the charge following US-imposed tariffs on China. As a result, the country's electronics exports exceeded USD 44 billion in 2025, a growth anticipated to continue with the inauguration of four semiconductor plants this year.

Neil Shah from Counterpoint emphasized the significance of India's smartphone production, which nearly hit 30 crore units. Driven by high demand in premium markets, such as the USA, these exports are poised for further expansion, with major players like Apple, Samsung, and Motorola elevating the export value to historic highs.

