Maharashtra's Farmers Await Relief: Loan Waiver Implementation Delays and Ongoing Efforts

In Maharashtra, over six lakh farmers remain without benefits from the government's 2017 farm loan waiver scheme, as disclosed by Maharashtra Cooperation Minister Babasaheb Patil in a state assembly session. Efforts are being made to address this gap, with a high-level committee established to study loan liabilities.

Under the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Shetkari Sanman Yojana, 44.04 lakh out of 50.60 lakh eligible farmers have received loan benefits. Simultaneously, under the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Shetkari Karjamukti Yojana, benefits reached 32.29 lakh farmers. However, 14.50 lakh received incentive subsidies for regular loan repayments after Aadhaar verification.

The unresolved benefits raise concerns amidst government plans, including a supplementary demand of Rs 5,975.51 crore for 2026-27 to address financial challenges. The committee's recommendations on farm loan liabilities, expected soon, could influence future strategies to support distressed farmers affected by excessive rain and other challenges.

