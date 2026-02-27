Tragic Collision: Family's Journey Turns Fatal

A tragic accident near Dhone in Nandyal district claimed the lives of three family members and left one critically injured. The family's car, traveling from Bengaluru to Srisailam, reportedly collided with a crane around 1:40 pm on Friday.

Police indicated that the crane might have been traveling in the wrong direction when it struck the family car head-on. The deceased were identified as a woman and her two minor children, while the husband survived but sustained severe injuries.

He is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital in Kurnool. Authorities are in the process of registering a case and investigating the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate incident.

