Capture at Sea: U.S. Military Intercepts Sanctioned Oil Tanker

The U.S. military seized a sanctioned oil tanker, Bertha, in the Indian Ocean, marking the third such operation. Linked to Shanghai Legendary Ship Management, the tanker was under Iran-related sanctions. This interdiction follows President Trump's orders against defying quarantine measures for sanctioned vessels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 24-02-2026 18:53 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 18:53 IST
The U.S. military has successfully captured a sanctioned oil tanker, named Bertha, in the Indian Ocean, according to statements from the Pentagon on Tuesday. The operation marks the third such interdiction, with previous boardings occurring earlier this year.

Flying under a Cook Islands flag, Bertha is associated with Shanghai Legendary Ship Management Company Limited and is listed under sanctions imposed by the U.S. in January 2020. The vessel last appeared on AIS ship-tracking near the Maldives, suggesting an attempt to evade U.S. restrictions.

The recent boarding of Bertha underscores the continued enforcement of President Trump's policies against sanctioned vessels. Prior missions included the seizure of the Venezuelan-linked Marinera and the boarding of the Aquila II, reflecting ongoing U.S. vigilance over maritime sanctions.

