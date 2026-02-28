Left Menu

Iberia Express Halts Tel Aviv Flight Amid Tensions

Spanish airline Iberia Express canceled its flight to Tel Aviv scheduled for Saturday following military strikes in Iran by the US and Israel. Affected flights include service alterations due to Doha's airspace closure, with updates expected from the company.

Updated: 28-02-2026 14:51 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 14:51 IST
  Spain
  • Spain

Spanish airline Iberia Express canceled a scheduled flight to Tel Aviv on Saturday following recent strikes in Iran by the US and Israel, according to a company spokesperson.

Iberia Express, the budget branch of the Iberia Group, also reported that the closure of Doha's airspace forced a Madrid flight to make a U-turn.

Current cancellations are limited to Saturday, and the airline promises to provide further updates as the situation develops.

