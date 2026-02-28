Iberia Express Halts Tel Aviv Flight Amid Tensions
Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 28-02-2026 14:51 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 14:51 IST
- Spain
Spanish airline Iberia Express canceled a scheduled flight to Tel Aviv on Saturday following recent strikes in Iran by the US and Israel, according to a company spokesperson.
Iberia Express, the budget branch of the Iberia Group, also reported that the closure of Doha's airspace forced a Madrid flight to make a U-turn.
Current cancellations are limited to Saturday, and the airline promises to provide further updates as the situation develops.