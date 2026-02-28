Middle East Airspace Crisis: Flights Grounded Amid Rising Tensions
Middle East flights were halted after U.S and Israeli strikes on Iran led to regional tensions. Airspace over key regions was emptied, affecting Dubai and other transport hubs. Stranded passengers face disruptions across airlines, as diplomatic routes fade and conflict zones create perilous skies.
Airlines across the Middle East suspended their operations on Saturday, bringing air travel to a standstill in the region, including at the world-renowned hub, Dubai. This follows a series of military strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran, exacerbating tensions.
Flight paths over Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, and other nations were virtually empty. Witnesses reported explosions across Gulf cities, including Doha, Abu Dhabi, and Dubai. These disruptions impacted vital east-west transit routes, as hubs like Dubai International handled nearly 100 million passengers last year.
In response to the crisis, Emirates, flydubai, and Etihad halted flights temporarily. The conflict strained diplomatic hopes and left passengers stranded as airlines scrambled to manage logistics amid uncertain airspace closures.
