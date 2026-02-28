Left Menu

Middle East Airspace Crisis: Flights Grounded Amid Rising Tensions

Middle East flights were halted after U.S and Israeli strikes on Iran led to regional tensions. Airspace over key regions was emptied, affecting Dubai and other transport hubs. Stranded passengers face disruptions across airlines, as diplomatic routes fade and conflict zones create perilous skies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2026 22:08 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 22:08 IST
Middle East Airspace Crisis: Flights Grounded Amid Rising Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Airlines across the Middle East suspended their operations on Saturday, bringing air travel to a standstill in the region, including at the world-renowned hub, Dubai. This follows a series of military strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran, exacerbating tensions.

Flight paths over Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, and other nations were virtually empty. Witnesses reported explosions across Gulf cities, including Doha, Abu Dhabi, and Dubai. These disruptions impacted vital east-west transit routes, as hubs like Dubai International handled nearly 100 million passengers last year.

In response to the crisis, Emirates, flydubai, and Etihad halted flights temporarily. The conflict strained diplomatic hopes and left passengers stranded as airlines scrambled to manage logistics amid uncertain airspace closures.

TRENDING

1
India Urges Restraint as US-Israel Strikes Escalate Middle East Tensions

India Urges Restraint as US-Israel Strikes Escalate Middle East Tensions

 India
2
Inter Kashi FC Clinch Historic First Win in Indian Super League

Inter Kashi FC Clinch Historic First Win in Indian Super League

 India
3
Operation Ghazab lil Haq: Pakistan's Decisive Stand Against Afghan Taliban

Operation Ghazab lil Haq: Pakistan's Decisive Stand Against Afghan Taliban

 Pakistan
4
Noida Police Crack Down on Fake Overseas Job Scam

Noida Police Crack Down on Fake Overseas Job Scam

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026