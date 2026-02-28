Left Menu

Flights Grounded: Middle East Airspace Conflict Escalates

Airlines have suspended flights across the Middle East, including the major travel hub Dubai, following military strikes initiated by the U.S. and Israel against Iran. This has led to significant disruptions, with airspace closures across multiple countries, resulting in passengers being stranded and flights rerouted or canceled.

28-02-2026
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Airlines across the Middle East, including those at Dubai—one of the world's busiest travel hubs—have suspended flights following U.S. and Israeli military strikes on Iran. The renewed confrontation has plunged the region into turmoil, causing flight maps to indicate a near-total absence of air activity in Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Israel, and Bahrain.

Witnesses reported explosions throughout the Gulf, including Doha, which hosts the largest U.S. military base, and the UAE's Abu Dhabi and Dubai. These pivotal transport hubs saw airports suspend flights, with Dubai International and Al Maktoum International urging passengers to stay put as the airspace remained closed.

The escalation significantly affects air travel in this bustling hub, known for connecting Europe and Asia. The ongoing conflict compounds the operational challenges airlines face, from increased flight times to the risk of shoot-downs, while imposing additional fuel costs. With various airlines already rerouting or canceling flights, the crisis has stranded many passengers across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

