Stranded in Dubai: Passengers Caught Amid Airspace Closure

Karnataka Legislative Council member S L Bhojegowda found himself stranded at Dubai International Airport. This occurred after the UAE closed its airspace in response to rising tensions following a military operation conducted by the US and Israel against Iran.

Bhojegowda was journeying from Johannesburg to India via Dubai when his continuing flight was cancelled. Amidst the closure, Dubai's major airports were also shut down. Although passenger deboarding proceeded, there lacked clarity on onward travel arrangements, leaving individuals, like Bhojegowda and his family, in a state of uncertainty.

The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi, along with the Consulate General in Dubai, has been actively engaging with UAE authorities to support Indian travelers affected by the airspace closure. Additionally, they have issued an advisory urging Indian nationals to stay informed and cautious, providing a helpline and other contact resources for emergencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)