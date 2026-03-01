U.S.-Israeli Strikes on Iran Prompt Global Tensions and Concerns

China's ministry of foreign affairs has voiced deep concerns over recent military actions by the United States and Israel against Iran. Emphasizing the need for diplomacy, the ministry has called for an immediate ceasefire and urged all involved to resume dialogue to prevent further escalation.

The situation intensified over the weekend following reports of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's death during the strikes. This escalation has drawn international attention, with China's embassy in Israel advising its citizens to either relocate to safer areas within Israel or exit the country via the Taba border crossing to Egypt.

In response to growing regional tensions, Hong Kong-based Cathay Group has halted its operations in the Middle East. The suspension affects passenger flights to and from key cities like Dubai and Riyadh, as well as freight services through Dubai's Al Maktoum International Airport. Cathay is currently re-routing flights to avoid the impacted regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)