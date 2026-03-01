Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Iran's Retaliatory Strikes Resonate Across Dubai

Amid rising tensions, loud explosions were reported in Dubai as Iran conducted retaliatory strikes targeting Gulf states, following U.S. and Israeli operations against the Islamic Republic. Iran confirmed its intention to target U.S. bases and a variety of other strategic locations within the region.

Loud explosions echoed across the Dubai area for a consecutive day on Sunday, as eyewitnesses reported following Iran's retaliatory military actions against neighboring Gulf states.

The strikes were a direct response to the recent U.S. and Israeli actions against Iran, escalating tensions in the region.

Iran has declared its strategic focus on U.S. bases and has targeted a range of other significant sites as part of its military strategy.

