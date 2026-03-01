Left Menu

Tensions Rise: Tanker Attacked in Strategic Strait

An oil tanker, flagged by Palau, was attacked in the Strait of Hormuz, injuring four crew members, identified as Indian and Iranian. The incident, reported by Oman's state news, comes amidst concerns of threats from Iran towards vessels navigating the strait, following U.S and Israeli actions against Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 01-03-2026 14:32 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 14:32 IST
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a concerning development, Oman announced on Sunday that an oil tanker was attacked in the vital Strait of Hormuz, leaving four mariners wounded. The vessel, sailing under a Palau flag and named Skylight, reportedly had Indian and Iranian crew members on board.

The attack highlights growing tensions in the Gulf region, particularly as officials have noted increased Iranian threats against ships using the strategic strait. This follows recent military actions by the United States and Israel against Iran.

Although the identity of the attackers remains unclear, this event underscores the persistent instability in the area, prompting international calls for heightened maritime security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

