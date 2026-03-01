KLM Adjusts Middle East Flights Amid Escalating Conflict

KLM has announced the cancellation and adjustment of flights across the Middle East in response to a conflict that erupted over the weekend. The airline has taken precautions to avoid Iranian, Iraqi, Israeli airspace, and parts of the Gulf.

This decision affects flights to and from Dubai, Dammam, and Riyadh, all of which have been canceled over the weekend. Additionally, KLM had already brought forward the suspension of its Amsterdam–Tel Aviv service to February 28 following strikes in Iran.

The carrier is closely monitoring the situation and will continue to update its flight schedule. Passengers on affected flights will be rebooked once normal operations resume.

(With inputs from agencies.)