KLM Adjusts Middle East Flights Amid Escalating Conflict
KLM has adjusted or canceled flights in the Middle East due to a regional conflict, avoiding airspace in Iran, Iraq, Israel, and parts of the Gulf. Flights to Dubai, Dammam, and Riyadh have been canceled, and the Amsterdam–Tel Aviv service was suspended early. Updates will follow as necessary.
- Country:
- Netherlands
KLM has announced the cancellation and adjustment of flights across the Middle East in response to a conflict that erupted over the weekend. The airline has taken precautions to avoid Iranian, Iraqi, Israeli airspace, and parts of the Gulf.
This decision affects flights to and from Dubai, Dammam, and Riyadh, all of which have been canceled over the weekend. Additionally, KLM had already brought forward the suspension of its Amsterdam–Tel Aviv service to February 28 following strikes in Iran.
The carrier is closely monitoring the situation and will continue to update its flight schedule. Passengers on affected flights will be rebooked once normal operations resume.
(With inputs from agencies.)
