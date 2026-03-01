Middle East Airspace Closures Impact Amritsar Flights

Amritsar's international airport faced disruptions on Sunday with the cancellation of 10 flights as airspace closures in the Middle East created challenges following joint strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran. Authorities confirmed affected departures and arrivals involved carriers including Qatar Airways, Air India Express, SpiceJet and IndiGo.

According to a statement from the airport, the affected routes were between Amritsar and destinations such as Doha, Dubai, and Sharjah. The cancellations followed previous disruptions on Saturday, while authorities urged passengers to liaise with airlines for rebooking and updates.

The situation remains under close surveillance by the Airports Authority of India, aligning with airlines and relevant agencies. The primary focus is on passenger safety, security, and ensuring robust communication amid ongoing airspace restrictions caused by geopolitical tensions.