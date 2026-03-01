Left Menu

Middle East Airspace Closures Impact Amritsar Flights

Amritsar's international airport experienced 10 flight cancellations due to airspace closures in the Middle East following US and Israeli strikes on Iran. The cancellations affected Qatar Airways, Air India Express, SpiceJet, and IndiGo flights. Authorities are monitoring the situation, emphasizing passenger safety and communication with airlines for updates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-03-2026 15:26 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 15:26 IST
Middle East Airspace Closures Impact Amritsar Flights
  • Country:
  • India

Amritsar's international airport faced disruptions on Sunday with the cancellation of 10 flights as airspace closures in the Middle East created challenges following joint strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran. Authorities confirmed affected departures and arrivals involved carriers including Qatar Airways, Air India Express, SpiceJet and IndiGo.

According to a statement from the airport, the affected routes were between Amritsar and destinations such as Doha, Dubai, and Sharjah. The cancellations followed previous disruptions on Saturday, while authorities urged passengers to liaise with airlines for rebooking and updates.

The situation remains under close surveillance by the Airports Authority of India, aligning with airlines and relevant agencies. The primary focus is on passenger safety, security, and ensuring robust communication amid ongoing airspace restrictions caused by geopolitical tensions.

TRENDING

1
Volatile Gulf: Impacts on India's Rice Exports

Volatile Gulf: Impacts on India's Rice Exports

 India
2
Stranded in Turmoil: Over 700 Indians Stuck in UAE Amid West Asia Conflict

Stranded in Turmoil: Over 700 Indians Stuck in UAE Amid West Asia Conflict

 India
3
Israel-Iran Tensions Surge After Supreme Leader's Death

Israel-Iran Tensions Surge After Supreme Leader's Death

 Global
4
BJP can't win polls, using EC to influence election result by deleting genuine voters: TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee at press conference.

BJP can't win polls, using EC to influence election result by deleting genui...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026