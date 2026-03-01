Left Menu

Mass Flight Cancellations Hit Indian Airports Amid Middle East Tensions

Over 225 international flights were cancelled at Mumbai and Delhi airports due to Middle Eastern political tensions leading to airspace closures. Lack of parking space further complicated operations at Mumbai Airport. The situation reflects ongoing disruption risks for west-bound international flights from India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2026 15:59 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 15:59 IST
Mass Flight Cancellations Hit Indian Airports Amid Middle East Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Massive operational disruptions hit both Mumbai and Delhi airports as 225 international flights were grounded on Sunday. This large-scale cancellation is attributed to airspace closures following recent geopolitical tensions stemming from US and Israel attacks on Iran. These airspace adjustments in the Gulf region significantly impacted west-bound routes.

Delhi Airport experienced the cancellation of 60 international departures and 40 arrivals, while Mumbai Airport saw 125 flights canceled, including 67 departures and 58 arrivals, according to sources. The lack of available parking space for diverted flights added to operational challenges at Mumbai Airport, leading authorities to issue a Notice to Airmen.

DIAL and Mumbai International Airport Ltd implemented measures to address the operational constraints, highlighting the broader impact on international flight schedules from India. The Civil Aviation Ministry anticipates 444 flights to be canceled by domestic carriers, underscoring the severity of disruptions tied to the Middle East crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

