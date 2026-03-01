Left Menu

Tragic Gorge Plunge Claims Three Lives in Sikkim

A fatal accident in Sikkim's Gyalshing district resulted in the deaths of three people when a truck plunged into a gorge. The deceased have been identified as driver Pradeep Chettri and two handymen, Nagendra Gurung and Onchen Bhutia. An investigation is underway to uncover the cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 01-03-2026 18:13 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 18:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident early Sunday, three people lost their lives as a truck plummeted into a gorge in the Gyalshing district of Sikkim, police reported. The vehicle, loaded with construction materials, was en route from Dentam to Gyalshing when it met its fate at Tikzeck Veer.

The victims have been identified as the driver, 40-year-old Pradeep Chettri from Salley, and two young handymen, Nagendra Gurung, 18, of Lingchom, and Onchen Bhutia, 20, from Sindrabong. The mishap has shocked the local community and prompted calls for increased safety measures on the region's challenging roads.

Authorities have initiated an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the accident. While the inquiry is ongoing, the tragedy highlights the persistent dangers of traveling in the mountainous terrain of Sikkim.

(With inputs from agencies.)

