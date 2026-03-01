Left Menu

Ticket Crackdown in Jammu: Railway Fines Surge Amid Passenger Rush

Over 6,000 passengers faced penalties totaling Rs 38 lakh during an intensive ticket-checking campaign in Jammu by Northern Railway. The initiative, led by Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Uchit Singhal, aims to ensure safe travel and raise awareness on traveling with valid tickets and using digital payment systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 01-03-2026 19:31 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 19:31 IST
Ticket Crackdown in Jammu: Railway Fines Surge Amid Passenger Rush
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In February, the Northern Railway's Jammu division conducted a rigorous ticket-checking campaign, penalizing over 6,000 passengers for travelling without or with irregular tickets. The campaign, spearheaded by Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Uchit Singhal, generated Rs 38 lakh in fines.

The primary aim of the initiative was to ensure safe and respectful travel while encouraging passengers to travel with valid tickets and adopt digital payment systems. Railways' digital apps like UTS on Mobile and RailOne have been promoted for convenience.

To manage the influx of passengers, especially during festive seasons, Jammu Division plans to introduce special trains and enhance security. Increased foot traffic at stations like Jammu and Katra has led to a bolstered presence of Railway Protection Force and advanced CCTV monitoring.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Tensions Rise Amid Hormuz Strait Closure and Iranian Leadership Crisis

Global Tensions Rise Amid Hormuz Strait Closure and Iranian Leadership Crisi...

 Russia
2
Tragedy Strikes: Explosive Blast in Nagpur Factory Claims 18 Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Explosive Blast in Nagpur Factory Claims 18 Lives

 India
3
Nadda Calls for Change: BJP Promises New Dawn for West Bengal

Nadda Calls for Change: BJP Promises New Dawn for West Bengal

 India
4
Jammu and Kashmir Unite for Peace Amid Global Tensions

Jammu and Kashmir Unite for Peace Amid Global Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026