Ticket Crackdown in Jammu: Railway Fines Surge Amid Passenger Rush

In February, the Northern Railway's Jammu division conducted a rigorous ticket-checking campaign, penalizing over 6,000 passengers for travelling without or with irregular tickets. The campaign, spearheaded by Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Uchit Singhal, generated Rs 38 lakh in fines.

The primary aim of the initiative was to ensure safe and respectful travel while encouraging passengers to travel with valid tickets and adopt digital payment systems. Railways' digital apps like UTS on Mobile and RailOne have been promoted for convenience.

To manage the influx of passengers, especially during festive seasons, Jammu Division plans to introduce special trains and enhance security. Increased foot traffic at stations like Jammu and Katra has led to a bolstered presence of Railway Protection Force and advanced CCTV monitoring.

