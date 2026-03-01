Shockwaves in Dubai: Drones, Missiles, and a New Reality

In a dramatic shift of events, Dubai's once tranquil skyline was disrupted as Iran unleashed a barrage of drones and missiles in retaliation for U.S. and Israeli strikes. The intervention disrupted lives and raised questions about the region's stability.

Residents across the Emirates reacted with a mix of disbelief and fear. Some considered relocating, while others trusted in the UAE's security measures to maintain safety amid the unforeseen turbulence. Influencers and expatriates documented the chaos, highlighting the juxtaposition between Dubai's luxury image and the current unrest.

Despite the tensions, Dubai's government remains resolute in maintaining order. Authorities warned against the spreading of outdated incident footage on social media, attempting to control the narrative and reassure the public. Meanwhile, everyday life continued under a new cloud of uncertainty, with sparse grocery shelves and subdued public spaces indicating the gravity of the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)