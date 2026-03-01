Global Oil Markets on Edge After Strait of Hormuz Tensions
Tensions at the Strait of Hormuz, triggered by U.S. and Israeli actions, threaten global oil stability. With 20% of global oil passing through this critical waterway, Russia expresses concern over the killing of Ayatollah Khamenei and calls for de-escalation and adherence to international law.
Russia's foreign ministry has warned that the closure of the Strait of Hormuz to shipping could lead to substantial disruptions in global oil and gas markets. This comes after an attack by the U.S. and Israel on Iran led to Tehran closing this vital corridor.
The Strait of Hormuz is crucial for oil producers, including Saudi Arabia and the UAE, as well as for liquefied natural gas shipments from Qatar. The recent death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been a significant concern for Russia, stirring resentment and regret.
Russia, however, cautions against political assassinations and urges for a return to diplomatic solutions to ease escalating tensions, emphasizing the violation of international law and the need for de-escalation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
