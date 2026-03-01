Left Menu

Global Oil Markets on Edge After Strait of Hormuz Tensions

Tensions at the Strait of Hormuz, triggered by U.S. and Israeli actions, threaten global oil stability. With 20% of global oil passing through this critical waterway, Russia expresses concern over the killing of Ayatollah Khamenei and calls for de-escalation and adherence to international law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2026 20:19 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 20:19 IST
Global Oil Markets on Edge After Strait of Hormuz Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia's foreign ministry has warned that the closure of the Strait of Hormuz to shipping could lead to substantial disruptions in global oil and gas markets. This comes after an attack by the U.S. and Israel on Iran led to Tehran closing this vital corridor.

The Strait of Hormuz is crucial for oil producers, including Saudi Arabia and the UAE, as well as for liquefied natural gas shipments from Qatar. The recent death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been a significant concern for Russia, stirring resentment and regret.

Russia, however, cautions against political assassinations and urges for a return to diplomatic solutions to ease escalating tensions, emphasizing the violation of international law and the need for de-escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionizing Exams: Kerala's 'KITE-QTrack' App for Transparent Testing

Revolutionizing Exams: Kerala's 'KITE-QTrack' App for Transparent Testing

 India
2
PM Modi Rallies Against DMK: Corruption, Dynasty Politics and Tamil Pride

PM Modi Rallies Against DMK: Corruption, Dynasty Politics and Tamil Pride

 India
3
Tensions Rise: Oil Tanker Attack off Oman Amidst Middle East Turmoil

Tensions Rise: Oil Tanker Attack off Oman Amidst Middle East Turmoil

 India
4
Sports and Travel Crippled Amid Middle East Tensions

Sports and Travel Crippled Amid Middle East Tensions

 Qatar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026