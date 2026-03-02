Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: US and Israel Intensify Campaign Against Iran

The US and Israel have launched intensified strikes across Iran, targeting ballistic missile sites and naval assets in retaliation for the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The conflict has claimed hundreds of lives, with Iran promising revenge through missile attacks on Israel and Gulf countries.

Escalating Tensions: US and Israel Intensify Campaign Against Iran
The United States and Israel dramatically escalated their military efforts against Iran on Sunday. ealier. As part of this intensified campaign, they targeted Iran's ballistic missile installations and naval warships, following the assassination of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The strikes have led to significant destruction, with more than 200 fatalities reported by Iranian officials. These retaliatory detonations sent smoke plumes high above the capital, Tehran, and shook windows across the nation.

In a counterresponse, Iran launched missile attacks on Israel and Gulf Arab states, causing further loss of life, including the first American casualties in this renewed conflict. President Trump vowed avengement in a public address, acknowledging the potential for continued casualties.

