Middle East in Crisis: U.S. and Israel Strike, Iran Retaliates

The Middle East is caught in an escalating crisis as Israel and the United States launched a series of strikes on Tehran following the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. The situation has induced global uncertainty and significant disruptions in the energy and transportation sectors.

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that the aggressive military campaign aims to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons, curb its missile program, and dismantle threats against the U.S. and its allies. The escalation has resulted in military confrontations and numerous casualties on all sides.

In response to the attacks, Iran has retaliated with a barrage of missiles, targeting U.S. and U.K. interests in the region. The situation remains tense, with repercussions extending from military and political spheres to economic concerns over rising energy costs and global supply chain disruptions.

