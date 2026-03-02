María Corina Machado: Paving the Way for Venezuela's Democratic Future

María Corina Machado, the Venezuelan opposition leader who clinched the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, has announced plans to return to Venezuela soon to facilitate elections within the country. Though she hasn't provided an exact return date, Machado's focus is on orchestrating significant electoral momentum.

Her message to supporters revolves around reinforcing the unity that emerged during the 2023 primaries, which positioned her as the unanimous opposition candidate against former President Nicolás Maduro. Highlighting potential challenges, Acting President Delcy Rodríguez has issued a statement that Machado will have to face consequences upon her return.

The situation has garnered international attention, with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio outlining a necessity for a phased transition in Venezuela. Amidst these political dynamics, Machado's commitment to democracy was further underlined by her controversial presentation of her Nobel Peace Prize medal to US President Donald Trump after the events that led to Maduro facing charges in US courts.

