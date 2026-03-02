Israel's Covert Strategy to Incite Change in Iran
An Israeli official revealed that Israel aims to undermine Iran's regime to incite its downfall. Israel is employing secretive methods to encourage Iranian citizens to protest against their government. Specific tactics being used were not disclosed by the official.
In an unprecedented move, Israel is intensifying its military operations aimed at destabilizing Iran's regime. An Israeli official has disclosed plans to topple the Iranian government by swaying public sentiment against it.
The official, who spoke under anonymity, highlighted Israel's focus on subverting the regime by inspiring public dissent. However, specific methods being used were not detailed, keeping the actual strategies tightly under wraps.
The revelation comes as Israel strives to leverage these undisclosed tactics to incite mass protests within Iran, seeking a grassroots push for political upheaval.
