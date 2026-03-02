In an unprecedented move, Israel is intensifying its military operations aimed at destabilizing Iran's regime. An Israeli official has disclosed plans to topple the Iranian government by swaying public sentiment against it.

The official, who spoke under anonymity, highlighted Israel's focus on subverting the regime by inspiring public dissent. However, specific methods being used were not detailed, keeping the actual strategies tightly under wraps.

The revelation comes as Israel strives to leverage these undisclosed tactics to incite mass protests within Iran, seeking a grassroots push for political upheaval.