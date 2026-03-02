Left Menu

Israel's Covert Strategy to Incite Change in Iran

An Israeli official revealed that Israel aims to undermine Iran's regime to incite its downfall. Israel is employing secretive methods to encourage Iranian citizens to protest against their government. Specific tactics being used were not disclosed by the official.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 02-03-2026 00:30 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 00:30 IST
Israel's Covert Strategy to Incite Change in Iran
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

In an unprecedented move, Israel is intensifying its military operations aimed at destabilizing Iran's regime. An Israeli official has disclosed plans to topple the Iranian government by swaying public sentiment against it.

The official, who spoke under anonymity, highlighted Israel's focus on subverting the regime by inspiring public dissent. However, specific methods being used were not detailed, keeping the actual strategies tightly under wraps.

The revelation comes as Israel strives to leverage these undisclosed tactics to incite mass protests within Iran, seeking a grassroots push for political upheaval.

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions in the Gulf: Maritime Threats Rise Amidst US-Iran Conflict

Escalating Tensions in the Gulf: Maritime Threats Rise Amidst US-Iran Confli...

 Global
2
Tensions Erupt in Pakistan: Protests Over Ayatollah Khamenei's Death

Tensions Erupt in Pakistan: Protests Over Ayatollah Khamenei's Death

 Global
3
Israel's Covert Strategy to Incite Change in Iran

Israel's Covert Strategy to Incite Change in Iran

 Israel
4
Sunday Sports Frenzy: Key Moves and Highlights

Sunday Sports Frenzy: Key Moves and Highlights

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026